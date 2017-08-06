Sammy Ameobi: Bolton Wanderers winger out after knee surgery

Sammy Ameobi
Every game in which Sammy Ameobi scored last season Bolton won

Bolton Wanderers winger Sammy Ameobi will be out for up to six weeks after having minor knee surgery.

The 25-year-old twisted his knee during the pre-season friendly against Stoke City and has been forced to have surgery to repair torn cartilage.

Former Newcastle United forward Ameobi rejoined Bolton on 14 July after scoring four times in 28 appearances on loan last season.

Bolton begin their Championship campaign at home to Leeds on Sunday.

