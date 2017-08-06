Video assistant referee controversy in Dutch Super Cup

Feyenoord had taken the lead through Jens Toornstra before Vitesse equalised through a controversial Alexander Buttner penalty

Feyenoord won the Dutch Super Cup despite having a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) in bizarre circumstances.

With Feyenoord leading 1-0, Vitesse midfielder Karim El Ahmadi appeared to be fouled inside the box but referee Danny Makkelie did not stop play.

Feyenoord then scored but Makkelie used VAR to award the penalty to Vitesse and rule out the goal.

Vitesse equalised from the spot but went on to lose 4-2 on penalties.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones was Feyenoord's hero in the shootout, saving the first two spot kicks.

The match had finished 1-1 in normal time, with Jens Toornstra putting Feyenoord ahead inside the first 10 minutes and Alexander Buttner converting the controversial penalty.

VAR can only review incidents relating to goals, red cards, mistaken identities and penalties.

The technology can be used while the ball is in play, but not while either team is in an attacking position.