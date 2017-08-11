Manchester United v West Ham United

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Manchester United debut in the 2-1 Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid.

TEAM NEWS

Jose Mourinho is likely to give new signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic their Premier League debuts.

Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo are all long-term absentees, with the latter recovering from a knee injury.

All four of West Ham's major summer signings are available, meaning Javier Hernandez is likely to start against his former club.

Manuel Lanzini faces a fitness test but Michail Antonio and Cheikhou Kouyate are definitely out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "You can't argue with two trophies last season, but this time Manchester United fans will demand a proper title challenge.

"Four seasons have gone by since United last finished in the league's top three, after 22 seasons in which they never finished outside it.

"Slaven Bilic will be among the favourites for the sack if West Ham's season doesn't show early promise, and that would be great shame.

"Signing Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta has brought in experience and some much-needed strength of character, but it's the return to the Premier League of Javier Hernandez which has caused most interest - finally West Ham may have a striker who knows where the goal is."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the possibility of a new deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "What he did last year was not enough for him. He thinks he can do more.

"He wants more at football's highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I see West Ham as a mid-table side looking upwards, but it is asking a lot for them to get anything at Old Trafford.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Steve Cram & Brendan Foster.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

This West Ham side avoided relegation on the final day in 2007 with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 17 of their 21 Premier League home matches against West Ham (D2, L2).

The Hammers' last win over United was a 3-2 Premier League victory in May 2016, which was also the final game at Upton Park.

However, West Ham have not won at Old Trafford for 10 years since they avoided relegation thanks to a Carlos Tevez winner.

Manchester United

United have only lost one of their 13 opening-day Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford (W9, D3) - a 2-1 defeat by Swansea City in 2014.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a home match on a Sunday in his managerial career, winning 86 and drawing 26 of his 112 games in all competitions.

The Manchester United manager has also never lost on the opening day of a Premier League campaign (W7, D1).

Romelu Lukaku has scored in seven of his last eight games against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost 10 opening-day fixtures, more than any other Premier League club.

Javier Hernandez scored 37 goals in 103 Premier League games for Manchester United, netting a goal every 130 minutes for the club.

Joe Hart could become the first away goalkeeper to keep three clean sheets at Old Trafford. His previous two came with Manchester City in March 2014 and October 2015.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.