League One
Wigan15:00Bury
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bury

    Match report to follow.

    Sunday 13th August 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Oxford Utd22005056
    2Peterborough22006246
    3Fleetwood22003036
    4Bradford22003126
    5Shrewsbury22002026
    6Doncaster21103124
    7Rotherham21015233
    8Plymouth21013213
    9Bury11001013
    10Wigan11001013
    11Blackpool21012203
    12Walsall21012203
    13Portsmouth210123-13
    14Charlton210112-13
    15Southend210126-43
    16Scunthorpe20202202
    17Wimbledon201112-11
    18Gillingham201101-11
    19Rochdale201113-21
    20MK Dons200202-20
    21Northampton200202-20
    22Blackburn200225-30
    23Oldham200214-30
    24Bristol Rovers200215-40
