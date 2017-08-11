Norwich City v Sunderland (Sun)
-
- From the section Football
Norwich forward Steven Naismith could make his first appearance of the season after completing a three-match ban for his red card at Leeds in April.
Alex Pritchard (ankle) is expected to be out for three months, while defender Timm Klose (leg) is also struggling.
Sunderland are set to welcome back captain Lee Cattermole and full-back Billy Jones, who were rested for their EFL Cup tie at Bury.
Bryan Oviedo, Josh Maja, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore are all ruled out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 55%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 20%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- The Canaries have lost just once in their 11 home league games against the Black Cats (W7 D3). However, that loss came in their most recent meeting with Sunderland.
- Indeed, the north-east club picked up all three points in April 2016, only their third league victory away to Norwich in 23 attempts.
- Since the start of last season, no player has provided more open play assists than Norwich's Wes Hoolahan (10, level with Sone Aluko and Tommy Smith).
- Sunderland have won only two of their last 22 league games (D5 L15), although both wins came on the road - 2-0 v Hull in May and 4-0 v Crystal Palace in February.
- The Canaries have lost only once in their last 12 home Championship matches, winning eight and drawing three.
- This will be Sunderland's first away game in the second tier since May 2007 where they beat Luton Town (5-0). Indeed, the Black Cats have won eight of their last 10 on the road in the Championship (D1 L1).