German Super Cup: Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 5-4 on penalties

Borussia Dortmund twice led before losing the German Super Cup

Bayern Munich twice came from behind before beating Borussia Dortmund 5-4 on penalties to win the German Super Cup.

Christian Pulisic gave the hosts the lead at Signal Iduna Park before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski equalised.

Dortmund regained the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lukasz Piszczek's late own goal forcing penalties.

Bayern won 5-4 after their second-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved two spot kicks in the shootout.

It is the seventh time Bayern have won the Super Cup, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Bundesliga season between the champions and the German Cup winners, having also beaten Dortmund last year.

Bayern start the defence of their title on 18 August at home to Bayer Leverkusen, while Dortmund go to Wolfsburg a day later.