NI League Cup: Ballymena to start defence against Knockbreda
- From the section Football
Ballymena United will begin their defence of the League Cup against Championship side Knockbreda.
The draw for the second round also sees Premiership champions Linfield hosting Lisburn Distillery and Crusaders meeting Dundela at Seaview.
Cliftonville face Banbridge Town, Glenavon will entertain Donegal Celtic and Glentoran go up against Loughgall.
Coleraine will travel to Larne with the 16 matches to played on Tuesday, 29 August.
Bet McLean League Cup second round
Portadown v H&W Welders
Institute v Moyola Park
Warrenpoint Town v Sport & Leisure Swifts/Lurgan Celtic
Banbridge Town v Cliftonville
Queen's University v Dergview
Carrick Rangers v Dergview
Ballymena Utd v Knockbreda
Larne v Coleraine
Loughgall v Glentoran
PSNI v Limavady Utd
Newington v Ballyclare Comrades
Lisburn Distillery v Linfield (at Windsor Park)
Newry City v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Donegal Celtic
Ballinamallard Utd v Tobermore Utd
Dundela v Crusaders (at Seaview)