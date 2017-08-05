BBC Sport - Callum McGregor: Celtic 'set a marker down' with opening day rout
Celtic 'showed we mean business'
- From the section Football
Callum McGregor says Celtic's opening day rout of Hearts shows the Scottish Premiership champions "mean business", after the midfielder scored one of the hosts' four goals on Saturday lunchtime.
