Scottish League One round-up: Ayr, Arbroath, Forfar and Stranraer pick up wins

Craig Moore grabbed a hat-trick as Ayr made an impressive start to the season

Craig Moore hit a hat-trick as Ayr United ran out 5-1 winners at Albion Rovers on the opening day of the League One season.

Declan McDaid gave the visitors the lead after only two minutes and Michael Moffat made it 2-0.

Moore tapped home before the break and scored his second form the penalty spot after Graham Bowman fouled Moffat.

Striker Moore completed his hat-trick before Connor Shields scored a consolation for Rovers.

Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers drew 1-1 at Recreation Park, with Kevin Cawley firing the hosts ahead with a low drive into the corner before Lewis Vaughan earned the visitors a point with a 90th-minute strike.

A Danny Denholm tap-in and Blair Yule's drive handed Arbroath a 2-0 home win over Queen's Park.

Mark Millar scored a sensational winner as Forfar Athletic picked up a 2-1 home win over Airdrieonians.

David Cox gave the Loons the lead, but Murray Loudon levelled after the break, only for Millar to win it with a long-range shot into the top corner.

At Stair Park, Jamie Hammil scored the only goal as Stranraer beat East Fife.