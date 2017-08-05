Burnley friendly with Hannover abandoned after crowd trouble

The match was Burnley's last before they start their Premier League campaign at champions Chelsea on 12 August

Burnley's pre-season friendly at home to German club Hannover was abandoned after crowd trouble on Saturday.

Trouble broke out in the first half in the Hannover fans' section at Turf Moor.

Burnley, who launch their Premier League campaign away to champions Chelsea on 12 August, announced the game had been abandoned at half-time.

"Today's game has been abandoned on police advice. More to follow," the club said on social media.

Burnley had been leading 1-0 after a 41st-minute header from Ben Mee.

According to reports, seats were ripped up and thrown after visiting supporters surged towards the home end in the Cricket Field Stand.

