Jonny Smith: Bristol City winger joins National League side Fylde

Johnny Smith becomes Fylde's nine summer addition

Bristol City winger Jonny Smith has joined newly promoted National League side Fylde on loan until January.

The 20-year-old moved to Ashton Gate from Wrexham in the summer of 2016 and had a loan spell with League Two side Cheltenham last season.

Smith is yet to make a first-team appearance for Championship club Bristol City.

"Jonny is quick and will run with the ball and gives us different options," said Fylde boss Dave Challinor.

