Frankie Sutherland: Former Queens Park Ranger joins Bromley

During his time with QPR, Frankie Sutherland had loan spells at Portsmouth, Leyton Orient, AFC Wimbledon, Dagenham and Crawley

National League side Bromley have signed former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Frankie Sutherland.

The 23-year-old left QPR in the summer of 2016 and went on to to join Woking in the fifth tier before moving down a division to play for Whitehawk.

Bromley becomes the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international's ninth club in five years.

"He has vast experience for such a young man and he'll be a fantastic acquisition," said boss Neil Smith.

