BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Litherland REMYCA 2-0 AFC Liverpool
Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier
- From the section Football
Two second-half goals prove enough as Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool 2-0 in an all-Merseyside tie in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.
READ MORE: BBC to broadcast one game from every qualifying round
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired