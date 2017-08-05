BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Litherland REMYCA 2-0 AFC Liverpool

Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier

Two second-half goals prove enough as Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool 2-0 in an all-Merseyside tie in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

READ MORE: BBC to broadcast one game from every qualifying round

Available to UK users only.

