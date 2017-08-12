Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Berwick
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Berwick11003123
    2Montrose11003123
    3Stirling11003213
    4Peterhead11002113
    5Cowdenbeath10101101
    6Elgin10101101
    7Stenhousemuir100123-10
    8Annan Athletic100112-10
    9Clyde100113-20
    10Edinburgh City100113-20
