Scottish League One
Ayr15:00Forfar
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Forfar Athletic

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr11005143
    2Arbroath11002023
    3Forfar11002113
    4Stranraer11001013
    5Alloa10101101
    6Raith Rovers10101101
    7Airdrieonians100112-10
    8East Fife100101-10
    9Queen's Park100102-20
    10Albion100115-40
    View full Scottish League One table

