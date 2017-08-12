East Fife v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Forfar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Alloa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|8
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|9
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired