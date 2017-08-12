Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Dumbarton

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 12th August 2017

    • Brechin15:00Livingston
    • Dundee Utd15:00Queen of Sth
    • Dunfermline15:00Inverness CT
    • Falkirk15:00Dumbarton
    • Morton15:00St Mirren
    View all Scottish Championship scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Queen of Sth11004133
    2St Mirren11003123
    3Dundee Utd11001013
    4Dunfermline10101101
    5Livingston10101101
    6Dumbarton10100001
    7Morton10100001
    8Inverness CT100101-10
    9Falkirk100113-20
    10Brechin100114-30
    View full Scottish Championship table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training
    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired