Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

David Wagner has led Huddersfield back into the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

TEAM NEWS

New Crystal Palace defender Jairo Riedewald could make his Premier League debut after an £8m move from Ajax.

Yohan Cabaye is hoping to shake off an ankle problem, with James McArthur also set to return from injury.

Huddersfield's record signing Steve Mounie and winger Tom Ince are among nine summer recruits hoping to play.

Newly-appointed captain Tommy Smith should be fit after a foot injury but Jonathan Hogg and Nahki Wells are both out with ankle problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "David Wagner says Huddersfield are probably the biggest underdogs in Premier League history, but his vow that they're not just here 'to say hello' has been underlined by some serious spending.

"Their acquisitions not only look shrewd, the fact they bought quickly has also helped reduce the disadvantage play-off winners face in terms of preparation time.

"There's excitement at Crystal Palace as well as they begin a club record fifth straight season in the top division, with new boss Frank de Boer aiming to turn them into a more possession-based team.

"It's now a case of seeing how well the players have adapted to a style that could hardly be more different to the one that kept them up under Sam Allardyce."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: "I think we are ready and we showed against Schalke [in pre-season] physically we are okay, and of course it's a new system and everybody has to adapt.

"Huddersfield have done well and deserve to be in the Premier League with the philosophy that they play."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "We said this last season very often, over a long, long time, it's unrealistic for Huddersfield Town to be in the Premier League.

"I think we've shown that even the impossible is possible in football.

"Now we have another task in front of us. A difficult task, of course. We are aware but it doesn't change that we are ambitious."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be interesting to see how the Terriers play, because they did try to play football last season in the Championship.

Promoted teams always have a real bounce about them early in the season and I think that will help Huddersfield get something here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's last top-flight match back in 1972 was also away at Crystal Palace - it ended 0-0.

Palace have won just one of their last 12 matches against Huddersfield Town (D7, L4).

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost three of their last four opening-day matches in the Premier League.

Palace are beginning their ninth Premier League campaign, with Frank de Boer the seventh different man to have been in charge on the opening day of the season.

Wilfried Zaha was the most-fouled player in the Premier League last season, while team-mate Christian Benteke committed the most fouls.

Jason Puncheon had 45 attempts on goal without scoring in the Premier League last season, more than any other player.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's last top-flight win was in November 1971 against Brian Clough's Derby - they subsequently endured a 22-game winless run.

The Terriers will become the 48th team to play in the Premier League.

No Huddersfield player has scored in the club's last 569 minutes of football since Isaiah Brown's goal against Wolves in April. Their only goal in five games was an own goal by Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees in the Championship play-offs.

Full-back Tommy Smith provided 10 assists in the Championship last season, five more than any other defender. Six of those assists were for striker Elias Kachunga.

Since 2008-09, only four newly promoted sides have won on the opening day in the Premier League. All four, like Huddersfield, had won promotion via the play-offs.

The Terriers were only the 14th highest scorers in the Championship last season.

