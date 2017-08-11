Rangers v Hibernian

Both sides enjoyed big midweek cup wins, with Rangers scoring six and Hibs netting five

Rangers captain Lee Wallace may miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Hibernian due to a thigh complaint.

The left-back picked up the injury minutes before Wednesday's League Cup win over Dunfermline and was replaced by Lee Hodson.

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley and attacker Martin Boyle are doubts, with both players carrying knocks.

Defenders Steven Whittaker and Paul Hanlon are expected to return after sitting out the thumping of Ayr United.

Match stats

The teams have not met since David Gray scored a stoppage-time winner for Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup final

First top flight meeting since season 2011-12 - when Rangers won all three matches without conceding a goal

Rangers have won eight of their past nine Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian (L1)

The teams met a remarkable 13 times during two seasons in the second tier from 2014 to 2016, with Hibs edging it 7 wins to 6

Pre-match views:

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "Part of the major points of football is enjoying. When I was young, 10 or 12, playing in my street, starting at 5pm until 10pm, you are enjoying.

"So that's what the professional players need to do as well, enjoy the game. And I feel freedom from the team. Of course the second goal (against Dunfermline in the League Cup) gives you that but we worked hard to get it, so I am happy with that, with the ambition they show.

"I know that we are going to face a great club, a great manager and a great group of players."

Hibernian midfielder Danny Swanson: "It does get out of hand at times. You have to remember it is a football game, it is not a war. It is a football game.

"Obviously Neil Lennon is not liked in those parts but that doesn't make him a bad guy. There are going to be chants and some things said that are out of order but you expect that, it happens but I think the people have got to think about what they are saying, they are grown men. Just watch the football and enjoy it.

"I think there will be a lot of good football played. We are two good teams. I think it will be a good game to watch, some good football and a few goals."