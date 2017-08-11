Hamilton Academical v Dundee

Dundee travel with confidence after a midweek derby win in the League Cup

Hamilton Accies are without suspended defender Xavier Tomas but Alex Gogic should return from a knock.

Winger David Templeton is expected to recover from a calf complaint in time to be considered.

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea returns from a ban, with fellow defender Kostadin Gadzhalov sidelined with a calf strain.

Sofien Moussa remains a doubt after missing Wednesday's derby win over Dundee United with a knee injury.

The visitors are missing long-term absentees Craig Wighton, James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren remain on the sidelines.

Accies skipper Michael Devlin is still several months away from a return after suffering a serious knee injury at the end of last term.

Hamilton are looking to record three consecutive wins over Dundee for the first time in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee have won just one of their previous six meetings with the Accies in the top flight

Hamilton have won five of their 18 Premiership matches in 2017 so far

Dundee lost 12 league games away from home last season, more than any other top-flight side

The Dees ended their Premiership campaign with a 4-0 defeat by Accies at New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann: "Albeit we have had two defeats and not scored any goals, it has been an encouraging start.

"We have proved against Aberdeen that we can match them and I thought we were great on Wednesday night, but it is a results business and we have to put that right on Saturday.

"If we can keep that intensity against Dundee I am sure we can come away with a result."

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "That game (the 4-0 defeat on the final day of last season) is still fresh in my mind. I wasn't happy with it and the players have been reminded that it wasn't acceptable.

"Looking back on that game will be a benefit to the boys who were here last year. They should remember it because it wasn't pleasant. But now it's about building momentum. We were disappointed we didn't win our first league game of the season against Ross County.

"Now Hamilton provide us with another chance to get our first three points. It's massive for us that we make sure the energy of Wednesday night's win (over Dundee United) remains in the group. That performance has given everybody great belief in what this team is capable of if everything comes together."