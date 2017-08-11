Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

Kilmarnock and Hearts played out a 0-0 draw in Ayrshire in April

BBC coverage

Kilmarnock's Iain Wilson and Dom Thomas are doubts for the visit of Hearts.

Wilson went off against Celtic in midweek with a bang on the knee and Thomas spent the night on the bench with a tight hamstring.

Hearts full-back Liam Smith is available after suspension and Jamie Walker returns to the squad.

The attacking midfielder was dropped for the past two matches, on the grounds that he had been adversely affected by interest from Rangers.

Steven Smith, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Scott Boyd remain out for the hosts.

Match stats

Kilmarnock have won only one of their previous seven meetings with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L3)

Hearts are looking for their first victory in the competition at Rugby Park since April 2013, having drawn two and lost three since then

Killie only won four matches at Rugby Park in the whole of last season and began this campaign with a home loss to St Johnstone

Hearts are aiming to avoid a sixth consecutive top flight loss - they haven't lost six in a row since January 2008, the only time that has ever happened

Pre-match views:

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch: "Having known Jon Daly for all the years I have, Hearts will be organised and they will play with a passion and an aggression. So it's something we are going to need to match to get something out the game.

"Compared to last season, I think they will be a different animal under Jon. I was aware at the end of last season that people weren't happy. But watching them last week against Celtic, I don't think you can take anything out of that game because they are blowing everyone away at the moment.

"I think we'll see Jon's mark on the team on Saturday. I really do believe it will be a lot different to what the Hearts fans have been used to. Jon's a winner and it looks like he is continuing to do that."

Hearts defender John Souttar: "Everyone is disappointed it never worked out (for Ian Cathro). When he came in there was a lot of press around it and a big whirlwind and unfortunately it never worked out.

"Us as players have got a part to play in that, and so has everyone, for it not working. Everyone is disappointed but you can't look too much in the past. It is done, we have got to look forward and we can't dwell on it.

"I was a young boy at Dundee United, 16 years-old, when Jon Daly was captain, and he had a big presence then. I know the youth team looked up to him and he had a big presence in the dressing room. So he is a leader.

"The last two weeks have been brilliant and I can see him being a top manager, whether it's now or in the future."