Middlesbrough v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough should have a full squad to choose from for Saturday's first home game of the season.
Boro allowed Marten De Roon to join Atalanta, so there will be at least one change from their loss at Wolves.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is set to name the team that started the win over Brentford after making 11 changes for the EFL Cup win against Walsall.
Striker James Hanson (hamstring) is a doubt for the visitors.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 52%
|Draw - 26%
|Away win - 22%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Boro have lost just two of their last 16 league games against Sheffield United (W10 D4), with the North-East club on a current unbeaten run of three games (W2 D1).
- The Blades have failed to score in each of their last two visits to the Riverside, however they've only conceded once in return.
- Middlesbrough haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 44 home second tier matches, keeping 27 clean sheets in that time. The last side to score more than once there were Sheffield United's rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, who won 3-2 in August 2014.
- Since the start of last season, Billy Sharp has scored more goals than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (31).
- Sheffield United have won eight consecutive league matches for the first time since September 2005 under Neil Warnock.
- Middlesbrough have lost their last four league games, while they last suffered five consecutive defeats in February 2013.