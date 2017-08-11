Championship
Brentford15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Sergi Canos
Sergi Canos scored four goals in 18 appearances for Brentford last season
    Brentford are waiting to see if winger Sergi Canos (ankle) is fit to play.

    Dan Bentley, John Egan, Josh McEachran, Ryan Woods, Lasse Vibe and Jota are set to return after being rested in the EFL Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

    Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton, a former Bees manager, has no new injury concerns but Matty Cash and Jamie Ward still out.

    The Reds made 11 changes for the cup win over Shrewsbury and could revert to the team that beat Millwall.

    Forest boss Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham:

    "Brentford are a very talented squad and will give us a different kind of game to the last league game against Millwall but we are looking forward to the challenge.

    "It's a tremendous old football ground. There is a great atmosphere, a good playing surface and a good team. I am very much looking forward to going back, seeing some old friends and hopefully delivering a good performance.

    "I was there a long time. I had tremendous backing and support from the board. We saw the squad build and develop and I have very fond memories."

    Match facts

    • Brentford have won each of their last four league games against Nottingham Forest, their longest ever winning streak against Forest.
    • Indeed, Forest haven't beaten the Bees since April 2007, losing five of the last six clashes (D1).
    • This is Forest's boss Mark Warburton's first visit to Griffin Park as a manager since he left Brentford in 2015; in 37 league matches there as Bees boss, he won 25 games (68%).
    • Barrie McKay has scored three goals in his last five league appearances (two for Rangers, one for Nottingham Forest) - two of these have been the winning goal.
    • The Bees are unbeaten in their last four opening home league games of the season, winning two and drawing two.
    • Forest are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since December 2016.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
    View full Championship table

