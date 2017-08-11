Birmingham City v Bristol City

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored 11 goals in 38 league games for Birmingham last season

Birmingham will once again be without striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Defender Cheick Keita has an ongoing groin problem, while veteran captain Paul Robinson may feature after being suspended for their season opener.

Bristol City defender Aden Flint is unlikely to take part after being the subject of three failed bids by Blues.

Sweden Under-21 winger Niclas Eliasson could make his debut, while forwards Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor are out.

SAM's prediction Home win - 39% Draw - 29% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts