Birmingham City v Bristol City
Birmingham will once again be without striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who continues his recovery from a calf injury.
Defender Cheick Keita has an ongoing groin problem, while veteran captain Paul Robinson may feature after being suspended for their season opener.
Bristol City defender Aden Flint is unlikely to take part after being the subject of three failed bids by Blues.
Sweden Under-21 winger Niclas Eliasson could make his debut, while forwards Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor are out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 39%
|Draw - 29%
|Away win - 32%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Birmingham are unbeaten in their last 13 leagues games against Bristol City, winning 10, including each of the last three at St. Andrew's.
- Bristol City have scored just four goals in their last nine Championship games against Birmingham, failing to score on seven of those occasions.
- Clayton Donaldson has scored four goals in his last five league starts against Bristol City, including a hat-trick for Blues in September 2015.
- Birmingham forward Che Adams has netted in both of his Championship appearances against Bristol City, scoring both home and away in 2016-17.
- Bristol City have won five of their last seven league matches, losing only once in this run, to Birmingham on the final day of 2016-17.
- On opening weekend, Bristol City had 10 shots on target in the first 35 minutes against Barnsley (3-1 win and 11 shots on target in total) - no other Championship side mustered more than six.