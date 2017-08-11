Millwall v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Millwall could be without forward Lee Gregory and defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.
Gregory (hamstring) and Cooper (ankle) could be replaced by Fred Onyedinma and Tom Elliott, who featured in their 2-0 EFL Cup win against Stevenage.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring back some players who were rested for their win against Crewe on Wednesday.
Mark Howard, Andrew Taylor, Dorian Dervite, Adam Le Fondre and Gary Madine did not start against the Alex.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 52%
|Draw - 26%
|Away win - 22%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- After winning 12 of their first 13 home league meetings with Bolton (D1), the Lions have only picked up one win in their last five (D1 L3).
- Indeed, the Trotters have won on each of their last two visits to the Den, scoring three and conceding none.
- In the second tier, Bolton have won just one of their last 14 league visits to London (D5 L8), but that victory came at the Den against Millwall in December 2014.
- Indeed, the Trotters have registered just one win from their last 17 league games in the Championship (D3 L13).
- Adam Armstrong has had a hand in three goals in two league games against Millwall, scoring two and assisting one.
- Millwall haven't lost back to back home league games since October, where they lost to Rochdale and Bolton.