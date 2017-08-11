Championship
Millwall15:00Bolton
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bolton Wanderers

Lee Gregory
Lee Gregory has featured in both of Millwall's games this season
    Millwall could be without forward Lee Gregory and defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

    Gregory (hamstring) and Cooper (ankle) could be replaced by Fred Onyedinma and Tom Elliott, who featured in their 2-0 EFL Cup win against Stevenage.

    Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring back some players who were rested for their win against Crewe on Wednesday.

    Mark Howard, Andrew Taylor, Dorian Dervite, Adam Le Fondre and Gary Madine did not start against the Alex.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 52%Draw - 26%Away win - 22%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • After winning 12 of their first 13 home league meetings with Bolton (D1), the Lions have only picked up one win in their last five (D1 L3).
    • Indeed, the Trotters have won on each of their last two visits to the Den, scoring three and conceding none.
    • In the second tier, Bolton have won just one of their last 14 league visits to London (D5 L8), but that victory came at the Den against Millwall in December 2014.
    • Indeed, the Trotters have registered just one win from their last 17 league games in the Championship (D3 L13).
    • Adam Armstrong has had a hand in three goals in two league games against Millwall, scoring two and assisting one.
    • Millwall haven't lost back to back home league games since October, where they lost to Rochdale and Bolton.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
