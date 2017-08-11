Leeds United v Preston North End
Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he missed the opening two games through suspension.
Full-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) is out while Samu Saiz will hope to retain his place after scoring a hat-trick in the EFL Cup win over Port Vale.
New signing Josh Harrop could make the Preston squad for the first time since joining from Manchester United.
Harrop has been made to wait to make his debut after picking up a calf injury in pre-season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 48%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 25%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Leeds have won four of their last five league games against Preston (D1), including both matches last season; they've never won three successive league contests against Preston.
- The Lilywhites have only won on one of their last eight league visits to Elland Road (D2 L5), coming from 4-1 down to beat Leeds in a 6-4 thriller in September 2010.
- Kalvin Phillips (2) scored as many league goals versus Bolton last Sunday as he had in his previous 45 league apps for Leeds United.
- Preston, who won on opening weekend versus Sheffield Wednesday, haven't won their opening two league games of a league season since 2008-09.
- Preston have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 Championship matches, however the most recent of those came in their season opener against Sheffield Wednesday (1-0).
- Only Tom Cairney (8) has provided more assists in the Championship in 2017 than Leeds' Pablo Hernandez (7).