Hull City v Burton Albion

Hull City signing Seb Larsson played 21 Premier League games for Sunderland last season

Hull City will involve new signing Seb Larsson from the bench, after the former Sunderland midfielder joined on a one-year deal this week.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart could feature if he can overcome an ankle injury.

Stephen Bywater, Jake Buxton, Stephen Warnock, Marvin Sordell, Jackson Irvine and Luke Murphy are set to return after missing Burton's EFL Cup win at Oldham.

Luke Varney is pushing to start after scoring against the Latics, while Lloyd Dyer (thigh) will be assessed.

SAM's prediction Home win - 62% Draw - 22% Away win - 16%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts