Derby County v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matej Vydra
Matej Vydra tweaked his hamstring in training on Monday and may miss the game with Wolves.
    Striker Matej Vydra is a doubt for Derby after he missed the abandoned EFL Cup tie at Grimsby on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

    Midfielder George Thorne (hamstring) and defenders Jason Shackell (back) and Max Lowe (abdomen) remain out.

    Wolves midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro could return for the first time since being sent off at Pride Park in April.

    Helder Costa and Ben Marshall are still on the sidelines with ankle and hip injuries respectively.

    Match facts

    • Derby have won each of their last three home league games against Wolves, racking up 12 goals at an average of four per game, with eight of those coming in the first half.
    • Last season Wolves lost both league games against Derby for the first time since 1992-93 - they haven't lost three games in a row against them since November 1991.
    • Chris Martin has scored more league goals than any other player in the previous three Championship seasons (43, including play-offs).
    • Wolves' last four Championship wins have all come by a single goal to nil, including their opening day victory against Middlesbrough.
    • The Rams have lost only once in their last 18 league games at Pride Park (W11 D6 L1).
    • Wolves lost their last away game in the Championship - 1-3 versus Derby at Pride Park in April. However, they have netted in nine of their last 10 away league games.

    Saturday 12th August 2017

    • Derby15:00Wolves
    • Hull15:00Burton
    • Barnsley15:00Ipswich
    • Brentford15:00Nottm Forest
    • Cardiff15:00Aston Villa
    • Birmingham15:00Bristol City
    • Leeds15:00Preston
    • Millwall15:00Bolton
    • Reading15:00Fulham
    • Sheff Wed15:00QPR
    • Middlesbrough17:30Sheff Utd
    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
