Derby County v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Striker Matej Vydra is a doubt for Derby after he missed the abandoned EFL Cup tie at Grimsby on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.
Midfielder George Thorne (hamstring) and defenders Jason Shackell (back) and Max Lowe (abdomen) remain out.
Wolves midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro could return for the first time since being sent off at Pride Park in April.
Helder Costa and Ben Marshall are still on the sidelines with ankle and hip injuries respectively.
Match facts
- Derby have won each of their last three home league games against Wolves, racking up 12 goals at an average of four per game, with eight of those coming in the first half.
- Last season Wolves lost both league games against Derby for the first time since 1992-93 - they haven't lost three games in a row against them since November 1991.
- Chris Martin has scored more league goals than any other player in the previous three Championship seasons (43, including play-offs).
- Wolves' last four Championship wins have all come by a single goal to nil, including their opening day victory against Middlesbrough.
- The Rams have lost only once in their last 18 league games at Pride Park (W11 D6 L1).
- Wolves lost their last away game in the Championship - 1-3 versus Derby at Pride Park in April. However, they have netted in nine of their last 10 away league games.