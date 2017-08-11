Championship
Cardiff15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Aston Villa

Kenneth Zohore
Kenneth Zohore has scored 15 goals since he joined Cardiff in 2016
    Cardiff City are expected to make several changes to the line-up for their home game against Aston Villa.

    Neil Etheridge, Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba and Kenneth Zohore are all set to return after missing the Bluebirds' EFL Cup victory over Portsmouth.

    Villa could give a first league start to England Under-20 midfielder Josh Onomah, on loan from Tottenham.

    John Terry, Sam Johnstone, Glenn Whelan and Gabriel Agbonlahor could all return after being rested in midweek.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 39%Draw - 29%Away win - 32%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Cardiff have lost just two of their last 13 home league games against Villa (W8 D3), keeping clean sheets on eight occasions including each of the last two.
    • Aston Villa have won seven of the last 10 league encounters with the Bluebirds (D1 L2), although they lost on their last visit to Cardiff.
    • Steve Bruce has won nine of his 11 previous managerial meetings with Neil Warnock, but his only defeat came in their most recent game, with Villa losing 1-0 to Cardiff in January.
    • Kenneth Zohore has scored 12 Championship goals in 2017 - only Chris Wood (17), Yann Kermorgant and Lasse Vibe (both 13) have scored more.
    • Neil Warnock has won only two of his managerial clashes against Aston Villa in all competitions (W2 D4 L5).
    • Only Ipswich (16) have drawn more games in the Championship since the start of last season than Aston Villa (15).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
    View full Championship table

