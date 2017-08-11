Cardiff City v Aston Villa

Kenneth Zohore has scored 15 goals since he joined Cardiff in 2016

Cardiff City are expected to make several changes to the line-up for their home game against Aston Villa.

Neil Etheridge, Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba and Kenneth Zohore are all set to return after missing the Bluebirds' EFL Cup victory over Portsmouth.

Villa could give a first league start to England Under-20 midfielder Josh Onomah, on loan from Tottenham.

John Terry, Sam Johnstone, Glenn Whelan and Gabriel Agbonlahor could all return after being rested in midweek.

SAM's prediction Home win - 39% Draw - 29% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts