Harry Bunn: Bury sign Huddersfield Town forward on three-year deal

Harry Bunn scored two goals in 19 games for Huddersfield in all competitions last season

Bury have signed forward Harry Bunn on a three-year deal from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Bunn joined Huddersfield from Manchester City in January 2014, scoring 17 goals in 98 games.

The 24-year-old made 16 Championship appearances for the Terriers last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

"Harry is a proven Championship footballer and he will be a huge asset for us," Bury boss Lee Clark said.

"He can play as a striker and he can play on the left wing coming in off the line, as we saw in the friendly game last month. He is a maker of goals and a taker of goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.