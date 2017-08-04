Harry Bunn: Bury sign Huddersfield Town forward on three-year deal
Bury have signed forward Harry Bunn on a three-year deal from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.
Bunn joined Huddersfield from Manchester City in January 2014, scoring 17 goals in 98 games.
The 24-year-old made 16 Championship appearances for the Terriers last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League.
"Harry is a proven Championship footballer and he will be a huge asset for us," Bury boss Lee Clark said.
"He can play as a striker and he can play on the left wing coming in off the line, as we saw in the friendly game last month. He is a maker of goals and a taker of goals."
