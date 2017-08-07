BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Iconic moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Iconic moments from 25 years of the Premier League

The "Special One", Dennis Bergkamp's inside out goal, Sergio Aguero's injury-time title-winning goal - BBC Sport relives some of the iconic moments from the Premier League. as the competition celebrates its 25th birthday.

Top videos

Video

Iconic moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

Pole vault skills, flamingos and day three funnies

Video

Bowie wins dramatic 100m gold with Thompson fifth

Video

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Video

GB's Langford reaches 800m final with brilliant finish

Video

Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'

Video

Van Niekirk cruises into the 400m final

Video

KJT second in 800m but misses out on medal

Video

NZ's Walsh wins surprise shot put gold

Video

'Well caught, Jonny!' - Bairstow catches huge Moeen six

Video

Highlights: Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Community Shield

Video

Heartbreak as GB's Bradshaw sixth in pole vault

Video

Watch: 'Downcast' Root misses out on half-century

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired