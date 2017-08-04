Ben Wilson: Cardiff City goalkeeper joins Oldham Athletic on six-month loan deal

Ben Wilson's move to Oldham is the sixth loan spell of his career

Oldham have signed Cardiff goalkeeper Ben Wilson on loan for six months.

Wilson, 24, kept two clean sheets in eight appearances on loan at Rochdale in the second half of last season.

He began his career with Sunderland and played for Chesterfield, Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley before joining Cardiff in July 2014, where he has played four times.

His move until January 2018 makes him manager John Sheridan's fifth summer signing ahead of the League One season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.