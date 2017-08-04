Stephy Mavididi: Preston North End sign Arsenal forward on loan
Championship side Preston North End have signed Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi on a season-long loan deal.
England under-19 international Mavididi has yet to make his Arsenal debut, but made five appearances on loan at League One club Charlton last season.
The 19-year-old could make his Preston debut when they play Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, 8 August.
"He'll bring pace and a directness from either a wider area or a central nine," Preston boss Alex Neil said.
"I think he's a perfect fit for us, certainly in terms of attributes that we like to have in the team."
