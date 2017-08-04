Stephy Mavididi: Preston North End sign Arsenal forward on loan

Stephy Mavididi
Stephy Mavididi started in three of his five League One appearances for Charlton last season

Championship side Preston North End have signed Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi on a season-long loan deal.

England under-19 international Mavididi has yet to make his Arsenal debut, but made five appearances on loan at League One club Charlton last season.

The 19-year-old could make his Preston debut when they play Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, 8 August.

"He'll bring pace and a directness from either a wider area or a central nine," Preston boss Alex Neil said.

"I think he's a perfect fit for us, certainly in terms of attributes that we like to have in the team."

