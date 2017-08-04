Antonee Robinson: Bolton Wanderers sign defender on loan from Everton

Antonee Robinson joined Everton's academy at the age of 11

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Antonee Robinson on loan from Premier League side Everton until January.

The 19-year-old left-back is yet to make a senior appearance for the Toffees but played three games for their U23s in last season's EFL Trophy.

"As soon as I heard about the opportunity to come to Bolton Wanderers I was buzzing," Robinson said.

"He has great athleticism, he's hungry and was keen to join. He's a good addition," boss Phil Parkinson said.

