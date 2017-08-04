Accrington Stanley: Tom Dallison and Tyler Forbes join on loan from Brighton

Accrington Stanley get their season under way against Colchester United on Saturday

Accrington Stanley have signed defensive duo Tom Dallison and Tyler Forbes on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until 1 January, 2018.

Dallison, 21, spent time on loan at Cambridge last season while Forbes, 21, joined from Fleetwood Town in 2016.

"My aim is to come here, do the right stuff in training and hopefully get the chance to play football," Forbes said.

Dallison added: "I'm looking forward to linking up with my team-mates and helping the team push for promotion."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.