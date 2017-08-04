Juan Mata: Manchester United midfielder to donate 1% of wage to charity

Juan Mata has scored 36 goals in 146 games since signing for Manchester United in 2014

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has pledged to donate 1% of his salary to charity and has called for other professionals to do the same.

The 29-year-old said he would donate the money to Common Goal, run by the organisation streetfootballworld, which supports football charities worldwide.

"I am leading this effort, but I don't want to be alone," Mata said in a blog.

The Spaniard, who joined United from Chelsea for £37.1m in 2014, reportedly earns £7m a year.

Mata said he was shocked by the poverty he saw on a visit to Mumbai, India, and the long-term aim was for the entire football industry to contribute one per cent of revenue to grassroots football charities.

He added: "I am launching something that I hope will change the world, even if only in some small way."

Mata said he wanted to create a 'Common Goal starting XI', made up of 11 players who each donate 1% of their wage to the charity.

He has made his appeal at a time when football clubs are spending heavily on transfer fees and player wages.

This week, French side Paris St-Germain signed forward Neymar for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona. The Brazilian will earn 45m euros (£40.7m) a year - 865,000 euros (£782,000) a week - before tax.