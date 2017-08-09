Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Ross County19:45Motherwell
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Motherwell

Motherwell's Elliot Frear battles for the ball against Ross County's Tim Chow (centre)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

    Ross County pair Jim O'Brien and Craig Curran return from suspension for the League Cup tie with Motherwell.

    Striker Billy McKay is not expected to feature as he builds up his fitness following groin surgery.

    Motherwell winger Elliot Frear is an injury doubt after limping off during Sunday's Premiership loss to Rangers.

    Experienced left-back Stevie Hammell remains out, but midfielder Gael Bigirimana is available again after illness.

    • County are unbeaten in five games this season, 13 overall and six at home
    • Motherwell's defeat against Rangers ended a four-game winning streak
    • County beat Well 1-0 in their last meeting at Fir Park in May
    • Well topped their League Cup group, while County were second in theirs behind Hibernian on goal difference
    • The Steelmen are unbeaten in their last three visits to Victoria Park

    Ross County manager Jim McIntyre: "We have a really tough match against Motherwell in the cup and following that Aberdeen at home.

    "We have a tough period coming up, we know we are not going to get things all our own way, there are going to be setbacks. But it's just about how you handle that and bounce back."

    Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson: "County have done well these last few years and it's going to be a battle.

    "But I don't worry about us having to out-fight teams, so this is a big opportunity for us to progress."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd4310102811
    2Dundee431082610
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired