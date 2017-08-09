Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline last met Rangers at Ibrox in March 2014

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Niko Kranjcar returns to the Rangers squad for Wednesday's League Cup second round visit by Dunfermline Athletic following a hip knock.

But summer signing Carlos Pena is unlikely to feature as the Mexican is still short of fitness.

Former Rangers striker Nicky Clark, who scored four against Elgin earlier in the tournament, has missed Dunfermline's past two matches.

Fraser Aird and Dean Shiels are other ex-Gers players in the Pars' squad.

It is Rangers' first League Cup tie this season having received a bye because of their participation in Europa League qualifying.

The Ibrox side were knocked out in the first round of qualifying by Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn.

Dunfermline, unbeaten this season, topped their League Cup qualifying group ahead of Hearts, winning a penalty shoot out at Tynecastle after a 2-2 draw with the Premiership side.

Dunfermline have not won in 37 visits to Ibrox since a 4-3 league victory in April 1972

Rangers are unbeaten against the Pars in 10 meetings since a 3-2 Scottish Cup defeat in January 2007

Dunfermline are unbeaten in five games this season and seven overall

The Pars have drawn all three of their away games this season

Rangers launched their Premiership campaign by beating Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park

Winger Joe Cardle has played twice at Ibrox for the Pars and scored both times

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, speaking to rangers.co.uk: "I know everything about Dunfermline; I don't leave my homework for others to do. I know they are a good side from the Championship with a good manager and good quality and experienced players.

"It is important for you to scout the opponent in a specific contest which is similar to the one you will face.

"I think for Dunfermline that would be their game against Hearts. That let us understand what we should expect."

Dunfermline Athletic winger Joe Cardle, speaking to dafc.co.uk: "I have scored two in two at Ibrox. Once in the League Cup, a back post header about seven years ago. The other one was a league game.

"I am looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It will be a decent crowd that night and the pressure is on them.

"They are expected to win, but it was the same situation at Hearts. We fought and were difficult to play against, from front to back we worked our socks off and to get results like that you need to that.

"We will be willing to do that on Wednesday."