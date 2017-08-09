Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Hamilton19:45Aberdeen
Venue: SuperSeal Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Shay Logan and Louis Longridge

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

    Hamilton have Xavier Tomas available despite the defender's sending off at the weekend as they face Aberdeen for the second time in four days.

    Tomas received two bookings and will serve his suspension for Saturday's Premiership game with Dundee.

    Adam Rooney will not travel with Aberdeen as the striker is working his way back from a thigh injury.

    Striker Jayden Stockley is back from a ban and is included in the visitors' squad for the League Cup tie.

    The Dons were 2-0 winners at Pittodrie on Sunday, with Anthony O'Connor and Miles Storey on target in their league opener against Accies.

    • Defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday ended Accies' seven-game unbeaten run
    • Hamilton are unbeaten in their past three home games against the Dons, winning 1-0 on both occasions last season
    • Aberdeen were beaten finalists in this competition last season, last winning the cup in 2013-14
    • Hamilton have never reached a League Cup final

    Hamilton defender Scott McMann: "I thought we actually played well at Pittodrie. We had a few chances and felt unlucky not to come away with anything, especially as they only scored their second so late on.

    "The last couple of years have shown they are certainly beatable.

    "We've got a good home record against them and we'll be looking to go shock them again."

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I thought some of the play on Sunday was very encouraging and the crowd certainly helped.

    "We'll pick the best team that we think can win the game at Hamilton. We're away from home against another Premiership side and it will be very difficult."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd4310102811
    2Dundee431082610
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired