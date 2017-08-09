Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Dundee19:45Dundee Utd
Venue: Dens Park

Dundee v Dundee United

Dundee's Mark O'Hara with Tam Scobbie
The Dundee rivals go head-to-head in the cup for a second time

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

    Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is suspended for the derby against Dundee United at Dens Park in the Scottish League Cup second round.

    But striker Sofien Moussa and centre-back Kerr Waddell could recover from injuries picked up against Ross County.

    Forward Scott McDonald and defender Mark Durnan return from bans for Dundee United.

    And midfielder Fraser Fyvie could make his debut for the visitors after signing last week.

    James Keatings, Stewart Murdoch and Willo Flood were all on the bench at the weekend after recovering from injuries and will be pressing for starts.

    For the hosts, Kostadin Gadzhalov joins fellow defenders James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren, plus striker Craig Wighton, on the sidelines.

    United beat the Dark Blues in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 at Dens Park last month to take a bonus point that was enough for the Terrors to top their qualifying group.

    It meant the Championship side entered the draw as seeds, but they were then drawn to make a return trip in the second round.

    • Dundee remain unbeaten over 90 minutes against United at Dens Park in four games
    • United have not beaten Dundee over 90 minutes in five attempts
    • The Dark Blues have failed to win their last two home games
    • United started their Championship season with a 1-0 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle
    • Dundee opened their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to Ross County
    • The Terrors are unbeaten in their last three away games

    Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Moussa's all right. He is better than he was, which is really encouraging.

    "I know there were scares that he was on crutches, but we were being overly cautious - we have to be - and we are still very, very hopeful that he will be fine for Wednesday.

    "We're hopeful both Kerr and Moussa will be fine for Wednesday."

    Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon (talking to The Courier):

    "As a team we will need to be bang at it against Dundee and we have players already in the side who are bang at it.

    "We might make a couple of changes, though, and it is good to have all these options.

    "It is not ideal to have what is our third massive away match in just a week or so but we have come through two of them very well and hopefully we can get through the third. We are in good shape, I think."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd4310102811
    2Dundee431082610
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

