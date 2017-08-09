Dundee v Dundee United

The Dundee rivals go head-to-head in the cup for a second time

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is suspended for the derby against Dundee United at Dens Park in the Scottish League Cup second round.

But striker Sofien Moussa and centre-back Kerr Waddell could recover from injuries picked up against Ross County.

Forward Scott McDonald and defender Mark Durnan return from bans for Dundee United.

And midfielder Fraser Fyvie could make his debut for the visitors after signing last week.

James Keatings, Stewart Murdoch and Willo Flood were all on the bench at the weekend after recovering from injuries and will be pressing for starts.

For the hosts, Kostadin Gadzhalov joins fellow defenders James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren, plus striker Craig Wighton, on the sidelines.

United beat the Dark Blues in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 at Dens Park last month to take a bonus point that was enough for the Terrors to top their qualifying group.

It meant the Championship side entered the draw as seeds, but they were then drawn to make a return trip in the second round.

Dundee remain unbeaten over 90 minutes against United at Dens Park in four games

United have not beaten Dundee over 90 minutes in five attempts

The Dark Blues have failed to win their last two home games

United started their Championship season with a 1-0 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Dundee opened their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to Ross County

The Terrors are unbeaten in their last three away games

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Moussa's all right. He is better than he was, which is really encouraging.

"I know there were scares that he was on crutches, but we were being overly cautious - we have to be - and we are still very, very hopeful that he will be fine for Wednesday.

"We're hopeful both Kerr and Moussa will be fine for Wednesday."

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon (talking to The Courier):

"As a team we will need to be bang at it against Dundee and we have players already in the side who are bang at it.

"We might make a couple of changes, though, and it is good to have all these options.

"It is not ideal to have what is our third massive away match in just a week or so but we have come through two of them very well and hopefully we can get through the third. We are in good shape, I think."