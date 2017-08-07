Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Celtic19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Celtic's Callum McGregor and Kilmarnock's Iain Wilson
Celtic beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in their last meeting in Glasgow in April

    Champions Celtic are without suspended captain Scott Brown for Tuesday's League Cup last-16 visit of Kilmarnock.

    The skipper's ban is carried over from last season's tournament, while defenders Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are sidelined until September with knee injuries.

    Striker Moussa Dembele also remains out with a hamstring complaint.

    Only Stevie Smith, Gary Dicker and long-term absentee Greg Kiltie are unavailable for Killie.

    Skipper Smith (groin) is three weeks away from a potential return while Dicker has been given a month-long recovery period after seeing a specialist about his stomach issue. Kiltie faces another three months on the sidelines after ankle surgery.

    MATCH STATS

    • Celtic have gone 21 home games without defeat
    • Killie have not won at Celtic Park in seven visits since a 2-0 success in October 2012
    • Celtic have won the last four meetings between the clubs
    • Killie won 1-0 the last time the sides met in the League Cup, the final in March 2012

    Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies: "I think they are doing their best with the resources they have got. They are going to pose a threat on counter-attack - you can see they've got some players with some quality that can be fast in that transition moment.

    "The manager seems to have gone in and got them together, they seem to have a spirit about them. Kris Ajer speaks really well of his time there, of Lee, and how it was all set up. They're in the Premiership so will bring a certain level of quality and a bit of experience they've brought in as well.

    "We're hopefully going to dominate, and look to try and break them down, and when we can get that first goal it should set us up."

