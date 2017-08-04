Alex Wynter: Maidstone United sign Colchester United defender

Alex Wynter
Alex Wynter made 54 appearances for Colchester United after joining them from Crystal Palace in January 2015

National League side Maidstone United have signed defender Alex Wynter after his contract with Colchester United was cancelled by mutual consent.

Details of the length of Wynter's deal with the Stones have not yet been disclosed.

The 23-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions for League Two side Colchester last season.

Former Crystal Palace trainee Wynter could make his Maidstone debut against Maidenhead on Saturday, 5 August.

