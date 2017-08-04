Neal Eardley: Lincoln City sign ex-Wales international after Northampton exit

Neal Eardley left Northampton at the end of the season after playing 10 games in League One

Lincoln City have signed former Wales international right-back Neal Eardley on a deal until January.

The 28-year-old, who played in the Premier League in the 2010-11 season while at Blackpool, joins the League Two club after impressing on trial.

Boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "Technically and tactically you can see he's played in the Premier League and will be a good role model.

"He's one of those that makes everyone around him 5% better."

Eardley, who won the last of his 16 Wales caps in 2011, left League One side Northampton Town at the end of last season.

