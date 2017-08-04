Jack Ross: St Mirren manager & assistant James Fowler sign new contracts

Jack Ross guided St Mirren to Scottish Championship safety after taking over last season

St Mirren manager Jack Ross and his assistant James Fowler have signed new three-year deals with the Paisley club.

The duo joined the struggling Buddies in October 2016, ultimately securing their Scottish Championship status.

Ross' team also reached the Challenge Cup final, losing to Dundee United, and the Scottish Cup last eight, where they lost to eventual winners Celtic.

"We are delighted to get these deals completed," St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said.

"Jack and James are two highly thought of young coaches and have done a tremendous job since coming in last season. The club has lacked a bit of stability over the last few years so it's great to get these contracts agreed. We are really excited to see what happens in the season ahead."