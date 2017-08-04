Senegal's Ndiaye joins Galatasaray from Turkish rivals Osmanlispor

Senegal forward Papa Alioune Ndiay (centre) leaves Osmanlispor after two years at the club.

Senegal international forward Papa Alioune Ndiaye has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray from rivals Osmanlispor on a four-year deal.

Galatasaray announced that the Senegalese has joined for €7.5 million euros, has a buyout clause of €18 million and will earn €2.75 million annually.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped eight times by his country, scored 18 goals in 75 appearances for Osmanlispor during his two seasons at the club.

"I have joined one of the biggest clubs in European football and my ambition is to help the team succeed," he said.

"I did not get here all by myself but with the support of my teammates and coaches everywhere I've played."

A product of the famous Diambars Academy in Senegal, Ndiaye moved to Norwegian club FK Bodø/Glimt in 2012.

He made 114 appearances, scoring 31 goals as well as providing 19 assists during a three-year stint in Norway, which led to a switch to Osmanlispor in August 2015.

Last season he scored six goals and provided two assists in 26 Turkish Super Lig matches for Osmanlispor.

The versatile player, who can operate as a midfielder or striker, also scored once in eight Europa League matches for the club.

He made his debut for Senegal against Rwanda in May 2016 and played for the Teranga Lions at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.