Robbie Keane: Veteran striker joins Indian champions Atletico de Kolkata

Robbie Keane
Robbie Keane scored 92 goals in five MLS seasons for LA Galaxy

Robbie Keane has joined Indian Super League champions Atletico de Kolkata, who are managed by his former Tottenham team-mate Teddy Sheringham.

Keane, the Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer, has been searching for a club leaving LA Galaxy last November.

The 37-year-old's 10-club career has included spells at Leeds, Liverpool and Celtic.

"The offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me," said Keane, who won 146 Irish caps.

Sheringham was appointed the club's manager last month.

Dubliner Keane netted 68 Republic goals before announcing his retirement from international football last year.

He scored 92 goals in his five seasons with Major League Soccer side Galaxy.

