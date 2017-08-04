BBC Sport - Neymar: I didn't come to PSG to be the star

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Paris St-Germain's new world record signing Neymar tells Richard Conway he did not move from Barcelona to "be the star".

The 25-year-old Brazil forward joined the French club for a fee of 222m euros (£200m).

READ MORE: PSG move was not for the money - Neymar

WATCH MORE: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Top videos

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

Skipper Root out lbw as England wobble

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

'Brilliant' catch brings up De Kock landmark

Video

Watch: England lose Jennings cheaply

Video

'I want to get home and give something back'

Video

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Wie birdies 18th to set course record 64

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bolt is more vulnerable than ever - Johnson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired