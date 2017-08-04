BBC Sport - Neymar: I didn't come to PSG to be the star
I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar
- From the section Football
Paris St-Germain's new world record signing Neymar tells Richard Conway he did not move from Barcelona to "be the star".
The 25-year-old Brazil forward joined the French club for a fee of 222m euros (£200m).
READ MORE: PSG move was not for the money - Neymar
WATCH MORE: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired