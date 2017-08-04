Gaston Ramirez: Middlesbrough forward joins Sampdoria

Gaston Ramirez
Gaston Ramirez scored two goals in 24 Premier League games for Middlesbrough last season

Middlesbrough forward Gaston Ramirez has joined Italian side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

Ramirez scored nine goals in 44 games for Championship side Boro after signing from Premier League club Southampton in January 2016.

Details of the length of the 26-year-old Uruguay international's contract with Sampdoria have not been disclosed.

Middlesbrough start the new Championship season with an away game at Wolves on Saturday.

