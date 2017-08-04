James Pearson: Coventry City sign defender on non-contract terms

James Pearson
James Pearson is Coventry's 10th summer signing

Coventry City have signed defender James Pearson on non-contract terms.

The 24-year-old, son of former Leicester City and Derby boss Nigel, ended last season with fellow League Two side Barnet.

He could make his debut for the Sky Blues in their league opener against Notts County on Saturday.

Pearson, who can play at right-back or centre-half, is the 10th player to join Coventry after their relegation to the bottom tier of the Football League.

