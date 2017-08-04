Kadeem Harris: Cardiff City winger faces three months out with ankle surgery

Kadeem Harris made 38 appearances for Cardiff City last season

Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris is to have ankle surgery which could rule him out for three months.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock, about to start his 50th season in football, revealed Harris will go under the knife on Monday.

"We have lost him for two or three months, I should imagine, which is a blow to us," he said.

"He was flying. It's disappointing for him and for us but that's life, you have to get on with it."

Warnock's side kick off their Championship campaign at Burton Albion on Saturday with Warnock dreaming of a record eighth promotion.

"My head says we should finish in the bottom half, and mid-table would be a reasonable season. But my heart wants more a bit more than that," he explained.

"That's our objective, you always have to aim for the top... in any walk of life. I don't see any reason why we should not aim higher than mid-table.

"An eighth promotion would mean a lot to me. The fans down here have been fantastic to me. There will be one or two putting a bet on with the odds we are, but we if have a good or great season - I love to make people smile."

Signings and sales still possible

Warnock says he still intends to try and do business before the end of the transfer window.

"I'm slowly getting my team together, I'm pleased. I'd probably like one or two but the squad is good and we could give anyone a good game," he said.

Cardiff players Stuart O'Keefe, Craig Noone and Declan John could still move in the window, while Warnock may move to strengthen his group.

Warnock says owner Vincent Tan is "pleased" with the club "ticking on."

Neymar shock

Celebrating 50 years in the game, Warnock says the move that has seen Paris Saint-Germain sign Neymar for a world record fee of £200m has taken him by surprise.

But he insists he is not envious of the Championship clubs with a bigger budget than the Bluebirds.

"I was flabbergasted when Trevor Francis went for a £1m [to Nottingham Forest in 1979, the first million pound transfer], I could not believe it and thought 'what on earth is happening," said Warnock.

"So I don't now how to describe £200m if I am honest.

"It's alright saying I wish I had it, but there a lot of clubs in our league who have spent a lot of money..

"We are talking £30m, £40m, £50m and we have spent £3m. But there are clubs in this league I'm not sure the teams we are talking about haven not put more pressure on themselves by spending that spending that sort of money.

"I think we have a sensible budget and we have bought sensibly."